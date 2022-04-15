We’re just a day out from Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas, which headlines a Saturday night Showtime pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Texas, and has three welterweight titles on the line.

Today, the fights will hit the scales at Noon ET, including those on the PPV undercard and the Showtime preliminary undercard.

All updates from the weigh-in will come to you live in this stream, in case you can’t actually watch the video:

The Spence vs Ugas PPV on Saturday starts at 9 pm ET, with the prelim bouts on Showtime — which are fights worth tuning in to see, mind you — starting at 7 pm ET.

We’ll have full live coverage for the entire event starting at 7 pm ET and continuing with the PPV at 9 ET, including round-by-round for all six fights, plus coverage overnight on Saturday into Sunday with all the fallout from what we see go down in Texas.

Here’s the full lineup for the show:

PPV (9 pm ET)

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas, welterweights, 12 rounds, for Spence’s WBC and IBF and Ugas’ WBA titles

Isaac Cruz vs Yuriorkis Gamboa, lightweights, 10 rounds

Jose Valenzuela vs Francisco Vargas, lightweights, 10 rounds

Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez, welterweights, 10 rounds

Showtime (7 pm ET)