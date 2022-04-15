Stephen Espinoza says Terence Crawford the next logical fight for Spence vs Ugas winner

During a video interview with Fight Hype at yesterday’s final press conference for Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas, Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza talks a bit about the ongoing demand for Terence Crawford to get in the ring with someone like Errol Spence (should he get past Ugas), and what if any issues remain to making that fight now that Crawford seems to be out of contract with Top Rank.

On fan demand for an undisputed unification and if that’s realistic

“There haven’t really been any discussions about it yet obviously, but I would say I’m more optimistic now than I was a few months ago simply because some of the obstacles are out of the way. And I’m not saying Top Rank is an obstacle per se, but their deal with ESPN and who they do business with — it’s one of the obstacles that’s now removed. There are no limitations in terms of promoters or networks, and I think that makes things a lot easier.

“And you heard what they said at the press conference. Both (Spence and Ugas) acknowledged that’s the natural next fight. I would say our chances today are better than they’ve been at any point in the last few years.

“I think it’s come to the point where whoever wins (between Spence and Ugas), that is the natural next fight. Errol’s gone through the gauntlet already for the most part, there’s a couple guys out there — there’s Boots (Ennis) and there’s (Keith) Thurman, if they ever want to settle that...”

On the recent news surrounding Daniel Kinahan and his potential affiliation to Terence Crawford, and if that could pose an issue

“It could be. I mean, obviously there’s a lot of concern at the highest levels of government about Daniel Kinahan and where his business is. So I think there’s still a lot to be learned and I think there’s more that will come out...I don’t think this is the end of the story. Wouldn’t surprise me if there’s additional actions by the treasury department or the U.S. government to go forward because they’ve obviously been looking at this very closely. So it is a potential problem.”