Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas are officially good to go for Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view main event, with the two welterweight titleholders making weight with no trouble today in Texas.

Spence (27-0, 21 KO) weighed in at 146¼, with Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) at 146¾, both under the 147 lb limit. Spence will defend the WBC and IBF belts, and Ugas the WBA.

“I’m gonna put on a great show and a great performance,” the Dallas native Spence said after making weight. “We’ll add another strap to my belt. Let’s go!”

Ugas was not asked for comment, perhaps because he is not from Dallas.

The pay-per-view undercard weigh-in did have one hiccup, with Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) coming in at 136½ lbs, or 1.5 lbs over the limit, for his fight with 40-year-old Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KO), who was ready if seemingly somewhat disinterested at 134¼. Gamboa may simply have wanted to go eat, or he might just not care about weigh-ins after doing them for so long. He didn’t even hit a little flex or whatever. He may also have been aware that Cruz wasn’t going to make the weight.

Cruz does have one hour to drop the extra weight. One would assume the fight goes on either way; if Cruz doesn’t get down to 135, he will simply have to pay a fine if Gamboa agrees to go through with the fight, which you would expect Gamboa would.

Lightweights Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KO) and Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KO) are set, coming in at 134¾ and 134½, respectively, as are welterweights Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KO) and Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KO), who weighed in at 144½ and 146½.

The pay-per-view broadcast starts at 9 pm ET, but there are also two good fights on Showtime beginning at 7 pm ET.

Welterweights Radzhab Butaev (14-0, 11 KO) and Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KO) weighed in at 146½ each, and junior welterweight prospect Brandun Lee (24-0, 22 KO) and Zachary Ochoa (21-2, 7 KO) came in at 142½ and 141¼; both over the 140 lb limit, but it’s a non-title fight with a contract weight, not the flat 140, and neither were noted as over the limit, so we can probably assume it was 143.

Spence vs Ugas weigh-in video