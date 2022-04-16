Benn vs van Heerden: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, running order, odds

It’s a big day in the welterweight division, and it’ll kick off early for those in the U.S., with Conor Benn taking on Chris van Heerden in a DAZN main event from Manchester, England.

Live coverage on DAZN starts at 2 pm ET with five fights, and we’ll have live results and highlights for you, plus round-by-round for the main event, in this stream:

In addition to the Been vs van Heerden main event, the show features a cruiserweight rematch between Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy for Billam-Smith’s European and Commonwealth titles; Alycia Baumgardner making the first defense (kinda) of her WBC junior lightweight belt against 41-year-old Soledad Matthysse, who missed weight; plus returns for Jack Cullen and Campbell Hatton.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:45 pm ET)

Jordan Thompson (12-0, 10 KO) vs Mariano Angel Gudino (14-5, 9 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds

Thomas Whittaker Hart (6-0, 3 KO) vs Ben Ridings (5-1, 0 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds

Luke Evans (11-0, 1 KO) vs Miguel Cesar Antin (19-10, 8 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

JJ Metcalf (21-2, 13 KO) vs Evgenii Vazem (9-26, 4 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Conor Benn (20-0, 13 KO) vs Chris van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds

Chris Billam-Smith (14-1, 10 KO) vs Tommy McCarthy (18-3, 9 KO), rematch, cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Billam-Smith’s European and Commonwealth titles

Alycia Baumgardner vs Soledad Matthysse (17-11-1, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds, for Baumgardner’s WBC title**

Jack Cullen (20-3-1, 9 KO) vs Vladimir Belujsky (12-3-1, 8 KO), catchweight [173 lbs], 8 rounds

Campbell Hatton (6-0, 2 KO) vs Lee Glover (11-9, 3 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

**Note: Matthysse missed weight and cannot win the title.