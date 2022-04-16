Spence vs Ugas: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, PPV price, running order, odds

Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas are set to unify three belts in the welterweight division tonight on Showtime PPV, and we’ll be here with full coverage for the entire card, including the two-fight prelims show on Showtime.

Prelims on Showtime kick off at 7 pm ET, and Scott Christ will have the round-by-round call for those. Wil Esco will take over the RBR for the four-fight PPV card, and all updates, results, and highlights will come in this stream:

Spence vs Ugas is available on Showtime PPV for a price of $74.99.

Along with the main event, the PPV undercard features a pair of lightweight bouts (Isaac Cruz vs Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jose Valenzuela vs Francisco Vargas) and another welterweight matchup (Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez).

Don’t sleep on the prelims, either, which feature another notable welterweight fight between Radzhab Butaev and Eimantas Stanionis, plus a junior welterweight bout between top prospect Brandun Lee and Zachary Ochoa.

Prelims (SHO, 7:00 pm ET)

Radzhab Butaev (14-0, 11 KO) vs Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds

Brandun Lee (24-0, 22 KO) vs Zachary Ochoa (21-2, 7 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (SHO PPV, 9:00 pm ET)