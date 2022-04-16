Media rivals David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo were involved in a crowd dust-up at the Spence vs Ugas event this evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s some video of it, which honestly isn’t all that exciting but, well, there you go:

We got some ringside beef tonight at AT&T between Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez (via IG: debbyy_dee) pic.twitter.com/c25uy8g9Rc — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 17, 2022

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger Tweeted that Benavidez told ESPN “the altercation started after CHarlo began shouting at his father, Jose Benavidez Sr,” and noted you can see Showtime Sports’ Stephen Espinoza helping to restrain Charlo.

Benavidez (25-0, 22 KO) and Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) had both been guests on the broadcast earlier in the evening, speaking with host Brian Custer separately. Benavidez again stated that Charlo is someone he’d like to fight, and later Charlo suggested that the fight could happen if Benavidez gets a belt and “(does) something,” and also advised him to not miss weight or “get on coke,” references to the times Benavidez has previously been stripped of a 168 lb title by the WBC for missing weight and failing a drug test for cocaine.

Currently, Benavidez is slated to face David Lemieux in a May 21 Showtime main event for the interim WBC super middleweight title, while Charlo is set to defend his WBC middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki on June 18, also a Showtime main event.