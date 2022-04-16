 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez separated during near-fight in Spence vs Ugas crowd

Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez almost finally went at it, and they wouldn’t even have gotten paid.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez had heated words in Texas
Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez had heated words in Texas
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Media rivals David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo were involved in a crowd dust-up at the Spence vs Ugas event this evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s some video of it, which honestly isn’t all that exciting but, well, there you go:

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger Tweeted that Benavidez told ESPN “the altercation started after CHarlo began shouting at his father, Jose Benavidez Sr,” and noted you can see Showtime Sports’ Stephen Espinoza helping to restrain Charlo.

Benavidez (25-0, 22 KO) and Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) had both been guests on the broadcast earlier in the evening, speaking with host Brian Custer separately. Benavidez again stated that Charlo is someone he’d like to fight, and later Charlo suggested that the fight could happen if Benavidez gets a belt and “(does) something,” and also advised him to not miss weight or “get on coke,” references to the times Benavidez has previously been stripped of a 168 lb title by the WBC for missing weight and failing a drug test for cocaine.

Currently, Benavidez is slated to face David Lemieux in a May 21 Showtime main event for the interim WBC super middleweight title, while Charlo is set to defend his WBC middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki on June 18, also a Showtime main event.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...