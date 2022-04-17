Wednesday, April 20

FITE PPV, 3:00 am ET, Michael Zerafa vs Isaac Hardman. Not sure why anyone would pay $20 for this, but the option is there if you want it. Cherneka Johnson does face Melissa Esquivel for the vacant IBF junior featherweight title on the card.

ESPN App and Social Media, 9:30 am ET, Fury vs Whyte press conference. It’s Tyson Fury, who can make anything weird, so we’ll have live coverage and a stream of the presser. We’ll see if Dillian Whyte shows up! BLH will have live coverage.

Friday, April 22

ESPN2 and Social Media, 9:30 am ET, Fury vs Whyte weigh-in. Dillian Whyte actually has to show up to this. I mean, you have to weigh in, but honestly, why? He doesn’t have to make weight. He’s a heavyweight! I hope there’s a story about him asking why he has to show up to this. He’d have a point, really. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Ivan Zucco vs Marko Nikolic. A Matchroom Italy show, if you’ve seen them before you know about what they are. This one’s not bad on paper, nothing huge but decent matchups.

Probellum, TBA, John Riel Casimero vs Paul Butler. This doesn’t look like it will stream on Fubo Sports Network again, but I’m also not sure about that. For now, you can access the show free through Probellum’s web site, but it’s also telling me it’s going to start at “18:00 PDT,” which would be 9 pm ET, and this show is not going to be live at 9 pm ET from Liverpool, England, either. Look, if there’s actually a U.S. live stream available, I’ll have coverage. If not, I won’t. If there is a proper live feed, it should start between 1 and 3 pm ET, but we’ll let you know. BLH might have live coverage.

Saturday, April 23

ESPN+ and ESPN, 1:00 pm ET, Fury vs Whyte prelims. We’ll be here, but this entire undercard is brutal for a pay-per-view on either side of “the pond,” as it were. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 pm ET, Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte. Again, this is basically a one-fight show. Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero might be good. Otherwise, you’ve got Fury’s half-brother Tommy in against A Guy, and Fury’s friend Isaac Lowe getting, for some reason, a vacant WBC “silver” title fight despite being smoked by Luis Alberto Lopez last time out. There are other, better prospects on the show, but there is nothing of major interest besides the main event. Even the better prospects are in lousy mismatches. But Fury vs Whyte should be a real event, somewhere in the neighborhood of 95,000 in Wembley for a heavyweight title fight. It’s going to be some atmosphere. The PPV is priced at $70. BLH will have live coverage.