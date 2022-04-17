Errol Spence Jr unified three welterweight titles with what wound up being a fantastic showing against Yordenis Ugas, earning a 10th round stoppage.

The bout was stopped when the ringside physician determined that Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) was in no condition to continue due to a right eye that had swollen shut. Though angry, Ugas admitted after the bout that he couldn’t see, which was pretty clear to anyone watching on TV, and surely was to the doctor.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) had about as good a fight as he’s ever had, though he made one “rookie mistake” as he put it, focusing on his lost mouthpiece in round six when the fight was still going on. Ugas clipped him and hurt him with some good shots, but Spence was able to recover and did major damage in the seventh and eighth rounds in particular.

We’ll have much more shortly on Spence’s win over Ugas, so stick with us on the front page. For now, there isn’t much by way of highlights, since it was pay-per-view, but there should be more soon.

