Errol Spence Jr’s win over Yordenis Ugas gives him three of the four welterweight titles, as he picked up the WBA belt to add to the WBC and IBF titles he already owned coming into tonight’s fight.

Pretty much everyone agrees that Spence (28-0, 22 KO) had a fantastic performance in beating Ugas (27-5, 12 KO), who is a tremendous fighter and had heart for days, but just wound up out-gunned and too often out-classed by the younger Spence, had was coming back from a 16-month layoff and following retina surgery in 2021.

Everyone also agrees that it is time now — and has been — for Spence to fight WBO titleholder Terence Crawford. Spence called Crawford out after the fight, which is rare for Errol but has finally been done. Doing it publicly with PBC backing you usually means there’s smoke. And when there’s smoke, there is fire.

Here’s some of what the pros had to say after the fight:

Ok !! I was on a plane following on twitter. Errol Spence congrats my boy. EJ is a fullgrown man !! What a fighter & what a story he has. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) April 17, 2022

Spence vs Crawford -Make it happen ! Goodnight. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) April 17, 2022

Dam I can’t wait to see Errol vs Bud — Rougarou (@RPrograis) April 17, 2022

Spence is a beast. So is Bud!! Really hope that’s next. The best fighting the best is what it’s all about. That’s what makes boxing GREAT — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) April 17, 2022

That man @ErrolSpenceJr built different — Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) April 17, 2022

Congrats @ErrolSpenceJr great win — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) April 17, 2022

Great performance by @ErrolSpenceJr — Terrell Gausha (@TerrellGausha) April 17, 2022

Dear Sanctioning Bodies,



Don’t you dare order any mandatories for either Errol, or Bud. — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) April 17, 2022

That’s how you announce your return. #SpenceUgas — Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) April 17, 2022

Errol Picked up his work rate and gave the counter puncher less chances to counter. #SpenceUgas — Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) April 17, 2022

Errol the truth — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) April 17, 2022

Spence was in great shape!! Spence vs Crawford should be next!! — Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) April 17, 2022

Also, here is Magic Johnson, whose Twitter account routinely cracks me up: