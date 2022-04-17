 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spence vs Ugas: Boxing pros react to Errol Spence Jr’s win, demand Terence Crawford fight

Errol Spence Jr has three of four titles, and everyone wants to see the fight that would fully unify the welterweight division.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Errol Spence Jr impressed everyone with his win over Yordenis Ugas
Errol Spence Jr impressed everyone with his win over Yordenis Ugas
Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Errol Spence Jr’s win over Yordenis Ugas gives him three of the four welterweight titles, as he picked up the WBA belt to add to the WBC and IBF titles he already owned coming into tonight’s fight.

Pretty much everyone agrees that Spence (28-0, 22 KO) had a fantastic performance in beating Ugas (27-5, 12 KO), who is a tremendous fighter and had heart for days, but just wound up out-gunned and too often out-classed by the younger Spence, had was coming back from a 16-month layoff and following retina surgery in 2021.

Everyone also agrees that it is time now — and has been — for Spence to fight WBO titleholder Terence Crawford. Spence called Crawford out after the fight, which is rare for Errol but has finally been done. Doing it publicly with PBC backing you usually means there’s smoke. And when there’s smoke, there is fire.

Here’s some of what the pros had to say after the fight:

Also, here is Magic Johnson, whose Twitter account routinely cracks me up:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...