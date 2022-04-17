Errol Spence Jr’s win over Yordenis Ugas gives him three of the four welterweight titles, as he picked up the WBA belt to add to the WBC and IBF titles he already owned coming into tonight’s fight.
Pretty much everyone agrees that Spence (28-0, 22 KO) had a fantastic performance in beating Ugas (27-5, 12 KO), who is a tremendous fighter and had heart for days, but just wound up out-gunned and too often out-classed by the younger Spence, had was coming back from a 16-month layoff and following retina surgery in 2021.
Everyone also agrees that it is time now — and has been — for Spence to fight WBO titleholder Terence Crawford. Spence called Crawford out after the fight, which is rare for Errol but has finally been done. Doing it publicly with PBC backing you usually means there’s smoke. And when there’s smoke, there is fire.
Here’s some of what the pros had to say after the fight:
Ok !! I was on a plane following on twitter. Errol Spence congrats my boy. EJ is a fullgrown man !! What a fighter & what a story he has.— Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) April 17, 2022
Spence vs Crawford -Make it happen ! Goodnight.— Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) April 17, 2022
Dam I can’t wait to see Errol vs Bud— Rougarou (@RPrograis) April 17, 2022
Spence is a beast. So is Bud!! Really hope that’s next. The best fighting the best is what it’s all about. That’s what makes boxing GREAT— George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) April 17, 2022
That man @ErrolSpenceJr built different— Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) April 17, 2022
@ErrolSpenceJr gave a good old fashion country beat down #Mandown #SpenceUgas #bigfish— Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) April 17, 2022
Congrats @ErrolSpenceJr great win— Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) April 17, 2022
Great performance by @ErrolSpenceJr— Terrell Gausha (@TerrellGausha) April 17, 2022
Dear Sanctioning Bodies,— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) April 17, 2022
Don’t you dare order any mandatories for either Errol, or Bud.
That’s how you announce your return. #SpenceUgas— Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) April 17, 2022
Errol Picked up his work rate and gave the counter puncher less chances to counter. #SpenceUgas— Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) April 17, 2022
Errol the truth— Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) April 17, 2022
Great Fights tonight #SpencevsUgas #CruzGamboa— Isaac Dogboe (@IsaacDogboe) April 17, 2022
Spence was in great shape!! Spence vs Crawford should be next!!— Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) April 17, 2022
Also, here is Magic Johnson, whose Twitter account routinely cracks me up:
World champion Errol Spence destroyed Yordenis Ugas tonight to win his third belt and remind people why he's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world!!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 17, 2022
