 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Terence Crawford to Errol Spence Jr after Ugas win: Now the real fight happens, keep my belts warm

Terence Crawford wasn’t going to let Errol Spence be the only one to talk on Saturday, and says he’s ready to go this year.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Terence Crawford says he’s ready to fight Errol Spence Jr this year
Terence Crawford says he’s ready to fight Errol Spence Jr this year
Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images and Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Errol Spence Jr now has three of the four welterweight world titles after a stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas tonight, meaning just one is left. That would be the WBO belt held by Terence Crawford.

Spence was quick to call out Crawford directly — rare for him — after his win over Ugas, And you know Bud doesn’t tend to just let people say his name without a response. He was watching, he heard it, and yeah, he says he’s ready:

“Congratulations, great fight, now the real fight happens,” Crawford wrote on social media. “No more talk, no more ‘side of the street, let’s go!”

The latter bit, of course, refers to the years-long inability for Top Rank — then representing Crawford — and Premier Boxing Champions to make a deal on a Spence vs Crawford fight, which Crawford named as a key reason for leaving Top Rank late last year after his win over Shawn Porter.

Since then, Crawford has filed suit against former promoter Bob Arum, and his career is in a state of limbo at the moment. This week, Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza expressed his obvious desire to do Spence vs Crawford.

“Everybody knows who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next,” Spence told Showtime’s Jim Gray in the ring, following his win over Ugas. “That’s the fight I want, that’s the fight everybody else wants. I’ve got these straps, I’m gonna go take his shit, too. Man down. It’s strap season, baby. Terence, I’m coming for that motherfucking belt.”

“That’s the fight I want, that’s the fight everybody else wants. I’ve got these straps, I’m gonna go take his shit, too,” he added.

Crawford, of course, sees it another way.

“Keep my belts warm, I’ll be coming to grab ‘em later this year,” he said in another post.

Will we finally see Spence vs Crawford this year?

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...