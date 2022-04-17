Terence Crawford to Errol Spence Jr after Ugas win: Now the real fight happens, keep my belts warm

Errol Spence Jr now has three of the four welterweight world titles after a stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas tonight, meaning just one is left. That would be the WBO belt held by Terence Crawford.

Spence was quick to call out Crawford directly — rare for him — after his win over Ugas, And you know Bud doesn’t tend to just let people say his name without a response. He was watching, he heard it, and yeah, he says he’s ready:

@ErrolSpenceJr congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!! — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) April 17, 2022

@ErrolSpenceJr keep my belts warm I’ll be coming to grab em later this year. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) April 17, 2022

The latter bit, of course, refers to the years-long inability for Top Rank — then representing Crawford — and Premier Boxing Champions to make a deal on a Spence vs Crawford fight, which Crawford named as a key reason for leaving Top Rank late last year after his win over Shawn Porter.

Since then, Crawford has filed suit against former promoter Bob Arum, and his career is in a state of limbo at the moment. This week, Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza expressed his obvious desire to do Spence vs Crawford.

“Everybody knows who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next,” Spence told Showtime’s Jim Gray in the ring, following his win over Ugas. “That’s the fight I want, that’s the fight everybody else wants. I’ve got these straps, I’m gonna go take his shit, too. Man down. It’s strap season, baby. Terence, I’m coming for that motherfucking belt.”

Crawford, of course, sees it another way.

“Keep my belts warm, I’ll be coming to grab ‘em later this year,” he said in another post.

Will we finally see Spence vs Crawford this year?