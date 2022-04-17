Yordenis Ugas suffered fractured orbital against Errol Spence Jr

Yordenis Ugas suffered a fractured orbital in his Saturday night loss to Errol Spence Jr, which is news that won’t surprise anyone who watched the fight.

Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) was stopped in round 10 when the ringside physician understandably ruled that he was in no condition to continue. It seemed clear just watching on TV that Ugas, despite having heart to spare and still doing his best to land shots on Spence (28-0, 22 KO), could no longer see punches coming from that side, and was being battered by his opponent.

ESPN reports that Ugas did not require immediate surgery, and will be reevaluated later. Whatever happens, he’ll be sidelined for longer than he would have liked.

Last night’s win gave Spence the WBA title that Ugas came in holding, adding to the WBC and IBF belts the Texan already held. He and WBO titleholder Terence Crawford both stated they want to do a long-awaited fight next, which would now be for the undisputed championship in the welterweight division.