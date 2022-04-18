Floyd Mayweather expresses interest in signing Terence Crawford

Floyd Mayweather spent some time catching up with Fight Hype and mentioned his interest in signing Terence Crawford to Mayweather Promotions now that he’s a free agent. Mayweather says he’s spoken to Crawford about the possibility of landing him the fights he desires and hopes everything works out.

“I’ve always wanted the best for Terence Crawford, always,” Mayweather said. “And we spoke on numerous occasions and we got each other phone number and hopefully everything plays out like it should. And of course I would love to sign Terence Crawford, I would love to sign Terence Crawford.

“And I talked about getting Terence Crawford the fights that he wants. A lot of times you see, there’s so many young fighters now that’s starting their own promotion company...you have to be able to give advance fighters a million dollars or two and three million dollars before you can get a promotion company...everybody wants a promotion but nobody is able to advance a fighter $5 million or advance a fighter $6 million. So if you’re not able to do that then I think being a major promoter, we should wait on that. That’s what I think.

“Promoter is a rough job. Look at me, for instance. I wanted to be a promoter to help fighters, and the more I help them the more they hate me. So that comes with the territory.”