Prophets of Goom Boxing Podcast, Ep. 2: Errol Spence Jr’s greatness, Fury vs Whyte preview, more!

It’s Tuesday, so we’re back with the latest edition of Prophets of Goom, our new podcast here at Bad Left Hook featuring John Hansen and myself, Scott Christ, discussing what’s coming up, what just happened, and what’s going on around the boxing world.

This week, we’re talking about Errol Spence Jr’s terrific performance last Saturday against Yordenis Ugas, plus Tyson Fury’s return this coming Saturday against Dillian Whyte, more shows coming this week, and more from last weekend, plus some bits of news and rumor and what have you.

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:05:28 Fury vs Whyte preview

Fury vs Whyte preview 0:15:55 Golden Boy Thursdays return!

Golden Boy Thursdays return! 0:20:02 Casimero vs Butler, Matchroom Italy

Casimero vs Butler, Matchroom Italy 0:26:14 Probellum and Kinahan allegations

Probellum and Kinahan allegations 0:31:46 The Ruiz/Spong/Ortiz saga

The Ruiz/Spong/Ortiz saga 0:34:50 Intermission and Hot Movie Picks for you, the fan

Intermission and Hot Movie Picks for you, the fan 0:41:47 Spence vs Ugas breakdown, what next for both fighters

Spence vs Ugas breakdown, what next for both fighters 0:55:01 Eimantas Stanions’ breakthrough win

Eimantas Stanions’ breakthrough win 1:00:17 Watching old fighters being battered on PPV

Watching old fighters being battered on PPV 1:06:17 Benn vs van Heerden breakdown

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are now on Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps. We are working on Apple and will hopefully have it there soon.

