Jake Paul signs 18-year-old prospect Ashton Sylve to Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul may not be taken seriously by a large majority of the boxing world but he’s certainly looking to keep a presence is the sport. Not long after signing one one of the best fighters in women’s boxing in Amanda Serrano, Paul has not signed a hot 18-year-old prospect in Ashton Sylve to a new promotional deal, as reported by ESPN.

“When I came into the sport, I wanted to do two things: really push women’s boxing forward and signing Amanda Serrano,” Paul said. “And we wanted to help with young prospects and really help and be crucial in creating the next big thing in the sport of boxing. “We believe Ashton has that talent, that flashiness, that style, that knockout power, that charisma to really be a massive, massive superstar and one of the next highest-paid boxers in the game in a very small and short amount of time.”

Sylve currently holds a 6-0 (6 KOs) professional record and says the terms of his deal with MVP provides him with a measure of flexibility to make some of his own decisions on his career path while getting some of the most valuable insight from Paul’s team. Sylve also adds that he’s encouraged by Paul’s rise and his marketing prowess, and looks to leverage those things into his own blossoming career.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the next move will by for Sylve under the backing of Paul, but both parties say they have big plans in store.