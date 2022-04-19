Following Tyson Fury’s open media workout ahead of this weekend’s WBC heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte, Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward talks a bit about what they were trying to show in the workout and why they’ve had such a fun and productive training camp. Check out some excerpts of what Hill said below.

Steward on today’s media workout

“Just a normal day of training. We wanted to come out and do a real workout. We didn’t want to come out and play around, we want to show the fans how much we appreciate them and give them a show.

“Public workouts, open workouts, these things are shows — they have been in the past and maybe over the years they haven’t been as much of a show as they should be. But this is the time where you get more fans to come out and have an interest in boxing instead of just coming out, maybe shadowboxing halfway, going through the motions, jump rope one round and not even dress.But we gave ‘em the whole show. What they saw is what we do in the gym everyday...”

On their mentality heading into this fight

“That mentality is ‘knockout.’ Simple as that, it’s knockout time. Do what you can to watch your opponent, make him make a mistake, watch him make a mistake, catch him, get the knockout.”

On Dillian Whyte once again no-showing to the promotional event and Frank Warren expressing his displeasure

“I’m not disappointed, Tyson’s not disappointed, to be fair, honestly. We’re just ready for the fight...and Dillian is thinking the same thing, I guess. The fight is Saturday.”

On if Fury will attempt to lean on his jab to outbox Whyte

“You know me, he better be jabbing...it’s one of the most underrated tools in boxing.”