Errol Spence Jr continues push for Terence Crawford fight to come next

More than ever before, it appears Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford may actually be on a collision course, and may actually fight next.

Following Spence’s win over Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, where Spence unified three welterweight titles, he specifically called out Crawford in the ring. Crawford, of course, holds the WBO title, the only major 147 lb belt Spence doesn’t have now.

Crawford, for his part, responded via Twitter, telling Spence to “keep his belts warm.”

Today, Spence posted this on Instagram, making clear again that he wants Terence Crawford next:

As we talked about after the fight, and John and myself discussed on this week’s episode of Prophets of Goom, PBC fighters tend to not make specific call-outs unless a fight is legitimately viable or has even already been agreed to in principle. It seems unlikely there’s already an agreement in place for Spence vs Crawford, but Spence either knows that PBC will be willing to seriously negotiate the fight now that Crawford is no longer with Top Rank, or he’s pulling rank and making his own desires very clear to Al Haymon and Co.

Either way, it’s a far better situation than it has been for a few years now, with boxing fans demanding a fight that never got made for various reasons.

Personally, I also like the image because it suggests that Spence’s fights with Lamont Peterson, Mikey Garcia, and Danny Garcia weren’t on his shopping list, just some impulse buys, and that Carlos Ocampo was something someone else made him pick up if he was going to the store anyway.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) and Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) are 32 and 34 years of age, respectively, and both fighting at an elite level still, so while it’s overdue, it’s not a fight past its expiration date, either. It’s in demand, it’s the fight to make at 147 and arguably even the fight to make in the entire sport, and it’s good to see Spence pushing for it.

It will be even better if we don’t all wind up disappointed.