Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will finally be together for today’s final press conference, after Whyte skipped previous media events for Saturday’s big fight at Wembley Stadium.

Or at least the word for now is that Whyte will be showing up. We’ll see. Either way, we’ll have the live stream and updates for you at 9:30 am ET, or 2:30 pm BST. The video is up top, and we’ll pop it into this updates stream for you, too, in case you missed that:

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) carried the announcement presser by his lonesome, and made a pretty good show of it. If Whyte (28-2, 19 KO) is indeed in attendance this time, it could be even more entertaining, or he might just sit there and say nothing like Deontay Wilder did ahead of his third fight with Fury last year.

So we’ll see. With Tyson Fury involved, anything can happen, and Whyte is plenty outspoken when he wants to be, too, so let’s see what we get today.

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage including round-by-round updates for Fury vs Whyte on Saturday, April 23, starting at 2 pm ET.