Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury not the massive star he’s made out to be, Wembley is sold out for both of us

With Dillian Whyte kind enough to spare some time to show up to today’s final press conference for this weekend’s heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury, Whyte tells Sky Sports that Fury and the greater public have this impression that he’s some big star but in reality this fight wouldn’t be as big as it is without his own merit.

“Three great fights against Deontay Wilder and none of them have been completely sold out. Tyson Fury is not this massive giant superstar everyone says he is, he’s not. The fight at Wembley is sold out because it’s Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, not Tyson Fury and someone else.”

Whyte has made it clear on a number of occasions that he hasn’t been pleased with how he’s been treated over the course of this promotion, but with the fight day on the horizon a lot of little significance at this point.

“There has been a lot of craziness in the build-up. Me and my team tried to get stuff done in advance but the other team wasn’t as cooperative. Now we seem to be getting there. It’s a shame it has gone down to the wire as we could have made it a major event but this is boxing and nothing surprises me.”

As for the fight itself, Whyte says he’ll be bringing in a ‘nothing to lose’ mentality, leaving all the pressure on Fury. How this all plays out for Whyte on fight night remains to be seen, but we can assure you we’ll be here with full live coverage of all the action!