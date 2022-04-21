Golden Boy are back on Thursday nights, with Joel Diaz Jr and Mercito Gesta headlining tonight’s card starting at 9 pm ET on DAZN.

We’ll be here with updates and discussion, just sort of a chill night to watch some hopefully fun fights, everything happening down in the comments section.

Diaz, 30, and Gesta, 34, are pretty well established at level, but could make for some good action. Diaz hasn’t gone the distance in his last 12 fights, which go back to 2014; in fact, none of those fights have gone past the fourth round, win or lose (he’s 10-2 in those fights). Gesta’s a veteran who knows how to survive and all that, but he was stopped for the first time two fights ago in 2019, when Juan Rodriguez put him away in nine.

Gesta also hasn’t fought since a 2019 draw with Carlos Morales, so rust could be a factor on his side.

The card also has returns for prospects Jousce Gonzalez and Manuel Flores, plus more!

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)