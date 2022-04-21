Just a couple days away from finally landing his shot at the WBC heavyweight title, challenger Dillian Whyte reassures the public that he’s up for this opportunity and has done everything he’s needed to in training to ensure that he’ll be ready for whatever style Tyson Fury brings into the ring. Whyte knows that Fury is capable of fighting in different manners, and says he’s been preparing for whatever may come.

“We’ve had different sparring partners and different things. We’re trying to cover every angle because he’s unpredictable. He can be unpredictable so we’re just trying to be as ready as we can be, trying to create all different kinds of circumstances, different situations so whatever he brings, we’ll be ready.”

As for the big moment under the bright lights, Whyte also reiterates that he’s not allowing himself to get psyched out by the moment or get overwhelmed by the fans and excitement, instead keeping everything but the fight at hand blocked out of his mind.

Whyte feels confident that he’s been getting proper respect from Fury as of late because Fury respects the danger he poses, and says he respects Fury’s ability as well so there’s no need to engage in a war of words. Instead Whyte will be looking to earn his place amongst the top fighters in the sport with a win here.