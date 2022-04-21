Video: Mike Tyson punches man on plane, leaving him bloodied

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was involved in an incident on a JetBlue airplane on Wednesday night, with TMZ reporting that he “repeatedly (punched) a man in the face,” and then updating later to note that sources close to Tyson “claim the man was extremely intoxicated and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.”

Here’s TMZ’s video of what happened:

Before the TMZ update, the man had been described as “overly excited,” and there is separate video of the man, who was seated behind Tyson, trying to talk to him. Tyson reportedly was friendly with everyone until becoming annoyed by the man, whose forehead wound up bloodied.

The man received medical attention and did speak with the police, who along with JetBlue have had no further comment at this time.

The 55-year-old Tyson has stayed in the public eye in recent years, including a 2020 exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr that kicked off the short-lived exhibition craze.