The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte undercard has lost one fight but picked up a better one, as the British and Commonwealth welterweight title bout between Ekow Essuman and Darren Tetley has been moved up to replace Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero, which was originally the most attractive fight on the PPV undercard.

Essuman (16-0, 7 KO) is an exciting fighter to watch, so from a pure entertainment standpoint, this is a really welcome addition to the show. He won the British and Commonwealth belts via TKO-8 over Chris Jenkins in July 2021, and successfully defended last October in a KO-6 win over Danny Ball, who suffered a fractured jaw in the fight.

The 33-year-old Essuman is nicknamed “The Engine” for a reason, he throws a lot of punches and brings action. 28-year-old southpaw Tetley (21-2, 9 KO) will be a big underdog here; he lost two straight to Liam Taylor and Samuel Antwi in 2020-21 before a November win over club fighter Evenii Vazem in his last outing.

Elsehwere, the undercard will feature Tommy Fury’s return against Daniel Bocianski in a six-round light heavyweight fight, where the younger Fury will hope to reignite Jake Paul’s interest in a fight; Isaac Lowe will face NicK Ball in a 12-round featherweight bout; and prospects David Adeleye, Karol Itauma, Kurt Walker, and Royston Barney-Smith are in action.

This isn’t all good news, of course, as you really have to feel for Cacace, the 33-year-old junior lightweight who was set for a huge night at a packed Wembley Stadium on a big card, and is devastated to be pulled late:

Actually can’t believe im writing this status. Been away from my children and home for 3 months only to be told that I will not be fighting on this show. What an absolute fucking kick in the teeth. Boxings broke me many times but this time just feel shattered fuck boxing!! pic.twitter.com/QBASq07TDa — Anto Cacace (@AntoC6) April 20, 2022

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage including round-by-round for Fury vs Whyte on Saturday, April 23, starting at 2 pm ET (7 pm BST), with the Fury-Whyte main event expected around 5 pm ET.