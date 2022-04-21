Alen Babic, Robbie Davies Jr join May 21st Buatsi-Richards undercard

In addition to Chantelle Cameron’s previously revealed title defense against Victorie Bustos, Matchroom is wheeling out some familiar faces for its May 21st Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards show on DAZN.

In case that Tweet’s not showing up for you, fan-favorite bruiser Alen “The Savage” Babic (10-0, 10 KO) will face Poland’s Adam Balski (16-1, 9 KO) for the WBC “silver” bridgerweight title and with it a future crack at the full title. This is even dumber than it looks on paper; Evgeny Romanov is already the silver champ, but the WBC scrapped his ordered shot at Oscar Rivas and put him “in recess” for being Russian. Then, rather than have #3 Babic fight #2 Lukasz Rozanski, they skipped all the way to #15 Balski, a career cruiserweight who got dominated by Mateusz Masternak two fights back.

At least we get to see Babic maul someone, but come on, man.

Other notable figures include Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KO), who’ll look for his third straight win against Javier Molina in a solid matchup, and amateur standout Ellie Scotney (4-0, 0 KO), who fights former long-reigning bantamweight champ Maria Cecilia Roman (16-6-1, 0 KO). Cheavon Clarke (1-0, 1 KO), John Hedges (5-0, 1 KO), and Shiloh Defreitas (3-0, 2 KO) all face TBA.