Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are close to a big heavyweight title clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, and Derek Chisora is one man who knows both of them well.

Chisora has lost twice to Fury (2011 and 2014) and twice to Whyte (2016 and 2018), and the veteran heavyweight is picking the big Dillian Whyte upset on Saturday.

From talkSPORT:

“This is the whole reason we love boxing. The guys you think are not going to win, they win and suddenly you hold your head, ‘What happened? They won?’ It looks like it shocks you, but really and truly it doesn’t. I’m willing to put my house on it: I’m willing to put my house on Dillian Whyte knocking Tyson Fury out. ... Tyson is my mate and I know he’s listening — Tyson, you’re going to get knocked out. That’s the only way he [Whyte] can win the fight.”

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO), who will be defending the WBC title against Whyte (28-2, 19 KO), is currently a -550 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Whyte listed as a +400 underdog.

More precisely for Chisora’s prediction, Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ is +450, while a Fury KO/TKO/DQ win is -150, the overall favored outcome. (Fury by decision/TD is +220, Whyte by decision/TD is +2200, and a draw is +2500.)