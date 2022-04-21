Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ronny Rios official for June 11 on DAZN

Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s postponed WBA and IBF junior featherweight title defense against Ronny Rios has officially been rescheduled, with an announcement coming tonight on Golden Boy’s show in Indio, Calif.

Akhmadaliev vs Rios will take place on Saturday, June 11, and stream live on DAZN. It was noted the an official announcement with location and all that is expected to come next week.

Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KO) won both titles from Danny Roman in a really good fight in Jan. 2020, and has made two successful defenses of the belts. The first came in Apr. 2021 at home in Uzbekistan, where he stopped Ryosuke Iwasa in five, and the second came last November, where he took a one-sided decision win over a very game, gritty Jose Velasquez on Matchroom’s Andrade-Quigley card in New Hampshire.

Rios (33-3, 16 KO) fought his way into a WBA mandatory challenger position, really reviving a career that had seen him take a bad beating against Robinson Castellanos in 2014, a title fight loss to Rey Vargas in 2017, and a sixth round stoppage defeat against Azat Hovhannisyan in 2018. He’s won four straight overall, really looking good especially in his wins over the previously-unbeaten Diego De La Hoya in 2019 and Oscar Negrete in Feb. 2021.

He hasn’t fought in over a year now, but Rios, who turned 32 in January, is in something of a make-or-break spot as a world title contender. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and he’ll be a major underdog against “MJ.”