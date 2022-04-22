Paul Butler and Jonas Sultan are set and ready for today’s Probellum main event in Liverpool, with an interim 118 lb title on the line in the main event of what promises to definitely be a boxing event that takes place.

You can watch all the action free at Probellum’s site, which you can access by clicking here. This is no affiliate with us, just giving you the information if you’re inclined to tune in. We’ll have live updates and a chance to shoot the breeze with your fellow degenerate boxing fans in the comments section.

This main event has been a mess. John Riel Casimero was set to defend his WBO bantamweight title against mandatory challenger Butler, who shouldn’t be a mandatory challenger, but violated BBBofC weight cutting guidelines and was removed from the fight. He seems likely to be stripped of the WBO title, but also maybe not, because we’re talking about boxing and a sanctioning body here. In any event, Sultan — who was basically on standby because Casimero has been totally unreliable for several months now — is now in, and it’s an interim title fight against Butler.

The 11:30 am start time is for the full show, which will be 11 fights in all. And as you can see, it’s a show chock full of compelling matchups.

Full Card (Probellum, 11:30 am ET)