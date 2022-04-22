Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will weigh in today for Saturday’s huge heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The weigh-in is set to kick off at 9:30 am ET (2:30 pm BST). We’ll have live updates for the weigh-in in this stream:

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) is a solid favorite in the bout, but Whyte (28-2, 19 KO) is always dangerous, and the heavyweight division allows for the “dangerous” to be live dogs more than perhaps any other division, even at the very top level.

The undercard doesn’t have anything of really major interest, unless you’re deeply into the career of Jake Paul, who may reschedule against Tommy Fury if Tommy wins tomorrow against Daniel Bocianski.

There is one really promising matchup between Ekow Essuman and Darren Tetley, with the generally exciting Essuman defending the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles, which is a late add to the card. Elsewhere, Isaac Lowe faces unbeaten Nick Ball for a WBC trinket at featherweight (not a real one, but one all the same), and prospects David Adeleye, Kurt Walker, Karol Itauma, and Royston Barney-Smith will be in action.