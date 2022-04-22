Fury vs Whyte odds: Tyson Fury by stoppage is most expected outcome

As we approach the opening bell inside Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, let’s take a look at the potential outcomes as Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte lock horns for the WBC heavyweight title.

Tyson Fury to win by KO, TKO or Disqualification at 8/11 (-138)

The favourite outcome with the bookies at 8/11 (-138), Tyson Fury to stop Dillian Whyte, is the easiest to argue.

Whyte has only lost via stoppage as a professional, both pretty brutally against Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin, and has shown plenty of vulnerabilities in bruising, gut-check wins over Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas.

In fact, Whyte has had to dig deep in a majority of his biggest wins and it’s easy to see how this 2022 version of Tyson Fury can hurt the “Bodysnatcher”.

Fury has shown that Kronk aggression and spite in his last two outings against Deontay Wilder and you can understand why SugarHill Steward and Andy Lee would be confident in their man coming forward and bringing the fire to Whyte centre-ring.

At 33, Fury’s fleet of foot style of boxing off the back foot may possibly be a little more taxing on the body than it was in, say, 2015 when he kept Wladimir Klitschko at range and on the end of a stiff jab.

Whyte has hit the floor three times in his last six fights and even if Fury can’t pin the Londoner down with that questionable one-punch concussive power, an unanswered attack with Whyte’s back to the ropes is easy to envisage.

Dillian Whyte to win by KO, TKO or Disqualification at 9/2 (+450)

If Dillian Whyte is able to stop Tyson Fury, then it’s more than likely to come via his big looping left hook, with Fury over-committing to one of his attacks.

I’m still not 100% sold on Whyte’s left hook as being one of the great equalizers amongst the current heavyweight crop, but it’s certainly a punch that he’s relied on numerous times to get him out of trouble.

Whyte has 19 KOs on his record, most notably a fourth-round KO of an out-of-sorts Alexander Povetkin last March, and has conditioned himself into a big enough puncher with the recent help of Harold “Shadow” Knight out in Portugal.

I mean, most heavyweights weighing 250 lbs should have the power to trouble their opposition, but not many have the powers of recovery that Tyson Fury appears to.

Fury rose from the canvas four times against Deontay Wilder – one of the biggest one-punch artists in recent heavyweight history – and looked relatively untroubled on his feet following these heavy knockdowns, untroubled enough to, arguably, win the remainder of the round.

If Whyte is going to stop Fury then he’s going to have to fare better than he did in forgettable and underwhelming decision wins against two of the men closest in size to the 206 cm frame of Fury, Robert Helenius and Mariusz Wach.

Tyson Fury to win by Decision or Technical Decision at 5/2 (+250)

If Tyson Fury wants to make a fight boring, then Tyson Fury can make a fight boring.

We were more used to this before his return to the sport following a lengthy hiatus, but it’s easy to look back to his wins over Wladimir Klitschko (2015) and Derek Chisora (2011), and his split draw with Deontay Wilder (2018) to see how he could box and move his way to a decision win inside Wembley Stadium.

I touched on it earlier, but Fury’s conditioning into a more aggressive, powerful puncher via Kronk schooling may well have had an adverse affect on his ability to dance 36 minutes en route to a boxing masterclass.

Whyte, too, has shown his ability to drag himself from the canvas and hear the final bell – most memorably against Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas – and if Fury can’t pin him down then a canter towards a wide decision may become preferable as he begins to tire himself.

Dillian Whyte to win by Decision or Technical Decision at 22/1 (+2200)

As long as 22/1 (+2200), this outcome looks unlikely.

Dillian Whyte isn’t your traditional technically-drilled boxer that is going to rely on a 12-round game plan, so a points decision only looks likely if he is able to score a number of 10-8/10-7 rounds via knockdowns.

We’ve already discussed Fury’s powers of recovery, so who’s to say that Whyte couldn’t knock him to the canvas multiple times only for Fury to stumble to the final bell? Well, me. If I’m being completely honest.

“Maximum Violence” has been Whyte’s in-ring moniker for a few years now, and that tactic doesn’t lend itself to regular lopsided points victories.

Whyte has only won four 12-round fights on the scorecards and in three of those he was in big trouble at some stage in the contest.

Fury would have to have a real off-day, or perhaps suffer an injury – not completely out of the realms of possibility – for Whyte to nick this on the cards.

Draw at 25/1 (+2500)

To be honest, if recent years are anything to go by then you’d be a fool not to expect the unexpected scribbled onto a British boxing scorecard.

Perhaps a classic up-and-downer from each fighter could lend itself to some dubious scores from the three judges, ending in a contested draw?

The draw market often throws out tempting odds when looking at pick’ em fights, but at 25/1 (+2500) the value simply isn’t there for this fight.

Lewis Watson is a sports writer from London, UK, and a member of the BWAA. Follow or contact him on Twitter @lewroyscribbles