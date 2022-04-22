We’re on the verge of Dillian Whyte’s long-awaited shot at the WBC world heavyweight title, with him being scheduled to face reigning champion Tyson Fury this weekend, but don’t think Whyte has forgot the road to getting here!

During this week’s final promotional push for the title fight, Whyte was captured getting into it with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, letting it be known that this opportunity is long overdue and he hasn’t been all to happy with how he’s been handled during this promotion (including, but not limited to, his purse split). Best of all is that it all comes off exactly like a scorned lover who won’t forgive his partner’s infidelities...

Dillian Whyte sticking it on Mauricio Sulaiman #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/TGDZYjaR9Y — Boxing Talk (@BoxingTalk_UK) April 22, 2022

“No, you concentrate on the fight,” Sulaiman would say to an obviously disgruntled Whyte.

“This is my future,” Whyte responded. “My future’s been affected by this, my name, my business has been affected by this...They’ve ****** me properly. You know, properly! And it’s cost me millions to be here. Millions.”

Sulaiman would then try to console Whyte as best he could.

“You’re here, and you’re fighting as the WBC mandatory,” Sulaiman said before Whyte would interject.

“Yeah, but what did it take for me to get here?” Whyte asked rhetorically. “I almost (lost) my mind. This **** right here almost made me crazy.”

“No,” Sulaiman would reassure Whyte. “You become number one, (then) pandemic.”

“No. No, no, no.” Whyte jumped in, as he certainly wasn’t trying to hear that as an excuse. “I fight for the WBC title twice in the pandemic. Two times, in the pandemic, and I still paid my sanction (fees).”

“But it delayed (your shot at the WBC title),” Sulaiman says to Whyte.

“But the WBC title should never be delayed,” Whyte shot back. “I should have fought Deontay Wilder a long time ago. A long, long time ago I should’ve fought Deontay Wilder (who then held the WBC title). Why didn’t you guys make me fight Deontay Wilder?”

“Why you keep going back and back and back?” Sulaiman responds. “We talked about (that).”

“Because it’s the facts!” Whyte says. “Don’t tell me it’s ‘pandemic, pandemic, pandemic.’”

“No, I didn’t say pandemic,” Sulaiman replies.

Then, just like any toxic co-dependent relationship, Whyte and Suliaman hug it out and make up in no time flat.

“I respect you and your father and I respect the WBC,” Whyte says to Sulaiman. “That’s why I’m here, fighting for the WBC. You know, but a lot of things need to be straight.”

“And you’re my friend and I wish you the best of luck,” Sulaiman says back to Whyte, “Let me give you a hug.”