Fury vs Whyte weigh-in video and results: Tyson Fury lighter than he’s been since 2019

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set for Saturday, with Fury coming in at his lowest weight since 2019.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) weighed in at 264¾ lbs for tomorrow’s fight, lower than the 273 and 277 he weighed for his 2020 and 2021 fights with Deontay Wilder.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KO) was at 253¼, which is slightly heavier than he was for his Alexander Povetkin bouts in 2020 and 2021, but far lower than he was when he was out of shape against Mariusz Wach in 2019 and lower than he was in wins over Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas in 2018 and 2019.

Fury spoke briefly after the weigh-in, and showed further respect for Whyte and his team. The two had already joked a bit during their stare down, and even traded caps.

“We’re gonna give yas a fucking real fight, don’t doubt us,” Fury told the crowd. “It’s going to be a war, don’t worry about that.”

“It feels good to fight for a world title, it feels amazing,” Whyte told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna. “I just have to do the same thing I’ve done my whole life. Finding a way; adapting and finding a way.”

Whyte noted that it’s a “different fight” and a different style than his rematch with Povetkin, indicating that he may feel the extra five lbs or so will be useful against the much larger Fury.

Fury vs Whyte full weigh-in video

Undercard weight-in results

Ekow Essuman 146½ vs Darren Tetley 145¾

Isaac Lowe 125¼ vs Nick Ball 125½

Tommy Fury 177¾ vs Daniel Bocianski 175

David Adeleye 232¼ vs Chris Healey (TBA)

Royston Barney-Smith 132 vs Constantin Radoi (TBA)

Karol Itauma 175¾ vs Michael Ciach 175¾

Kurt Walker 129 vs Stefan Nicolae 127½

