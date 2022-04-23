Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set for a massive heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium, where over 94,000 are expected for one of the highest-attended boxing fights in history today.

Live coverage will start at 2 pm ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view, at a pricetag of $69.99. If you can’t or just don’t want to order but want to know what’s happening as soon as it happens, this is the place to be. The main event walk time is expected to be around 5 pm ET.

All live updates, including highlights, results, and round-by-round for Fury vs Whyte, will come in this stream:

Fury insists this will be his final fight, no matter what happens, and he comes in a sizable favorite. DraftKings Sportsbook have Fury listed at -550, with Whyte at +400. But he says that win, lose, or draw, this is the last time we’ll see him in a ring. At the very least, it really may be the last time we see him for a quite a while.

The undercard features a British and Commonwealth welterweight title fight between Ekow Essuman and Darren Tetley; Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball at featherweight; and Tommy Fury against Daniel Bocianski, with Tommy hoping to set up a rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 pm ET)