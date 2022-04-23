Tyson Fury stopped Dillian Whyte with a nasty uppercut at the end of round six, retaining his WBC heavyweight title and LINEAL! championship in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) had pretty easily handled the fight up to that point, with Whyte (28-3, 19 KO) struggling to get much of anything done against Fury, other than some decent body shots now and then. The fight got ragged and dirty in spots, but the two showed respect after it was over, too. It was a fight, simple as that.

Fury had hyped all week long that this would be his final fight, but of course we’ll see about that going forward. There will be a lot of money on the table for him to fight again, especially if Anthony Joshua beats Oleksandr Usyk in July in their rematch, which would have everyone wanting to do Fury-Joshua again. Even though it’s not what it might have been at one point, it would still be a truly massive event.

We’ll have much more on Fury vs Whyte. For now, some highlights:

