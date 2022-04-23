 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fury vs Whyte: Pros react to Tyson Fury’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte

Once again, Tyson Fury has the admiration and respect of the boxing world.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte and once again earned the respect of the boxing world
Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte and once again earned the respect of the boxing world
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a sixth round knockout win over Dillian Whyte, ending the night in front of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium in triumphant and devastating fashion.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) had his way in the fight for the most part, with Whyte (28-3, 19 KO) never really getting into gear. It got dirty here and there, but Whyte didn’t have any real success, and Fury was pretty well controlling the distance and tempo of the fight from the get-go, keeping it where he wanted it.

When he landed the fast uppercut that ended things, it felt like a moment where he’d lulled Whyte with solid boxing for almost six full rounds. Definitely one for his all-time highlight reel.

Boxing pros including Shakur Stevenson, Danny Garcia, and many others were yet again impressed with Fury’s skills and also his power.

Some reactions from Twitter:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...