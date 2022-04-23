Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a sixth round knockout win over Dillian Whyte, ending the night in front of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium in triumphant and devastating fashion.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) had his way in the fight for the most part, with Whyte (28-3, 19 KO) never really getting into gear. It got dirty here and there, but Whyte didn’t have any real success, and Fury was pretty well controlling the distance and tempo of the fight from the get-go, keeping it where he wanted it.

When he landed the fast uppercut that ended things, it felt like a moment where he’d lulled Whyte with solid boxing for almost six full rounds. Definitely one for his all-time highlight reel.

Boxing pros including Shakur Stevenson, Danny Garcia, and many others were yet again impressed with Fury’s skills and also his power.

Some reactions from Twitter:

ONE OF THE GREATEST HEAVYWEIGHTS OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!! — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) April 23, 2022

I never seen nothing like Tyson Fury before he is amazing — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) April 23, 2022

Tyson Fury is the real deal. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) April 23, 2022

Master class that from Fury, he’s number 1 no doubt — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) April 23, 2022

I keep telling y’all a man that big can punch, it’s really nothing else besides the winner of Joshua vs Usky, if not I’m cool with retirement. Nothing can top the Wilder trilogy honestly. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) April 23, 2022

Congratulations Tyson Fury #FuryvsWhyte — ZAB JUDAH 6x Champ! (@SUPERJUDAH) April 23, 2022

Damnnn that was some uppercut #furyvswhyte — Shakan Pitters (@ShakanPitters) April 23, 2022

Congratulations!! @Tyson_Fury when it’s all said and done he will be mentioned with the all-time greats!! — Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) April 23, 2022

Great timing with that uppercut by Fury. — Luis Angel Feliciano (@Luis_Feliciano) April 23, 2022

DAMN — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) April 23, 2022

Dillian was far too heavy for me. Looked terribly slow and swinging miles out of range. — Darren Reay (@DarrenReay007) April 23, 2022

Great uppercut by the Gypsy King. Goodnight!!!!! #boxing — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) April 23, 2022

Some man — Nathan Gorman (@GormanBoxing) April 23, 2022

GYPSY KING!!! — Conrad Cummings (@ChampCummings) April 23, 2022