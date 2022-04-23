Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker nearly done for July, fighters appear at Fury vs Whyte card

Heavyweight contenders Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker were in Wembley Stadium today for the Fury vs Whyte card, and appeared on the BT Sport broadcast with promoter Frank Warren, who said a deal is nearly in place for a fight between the two in July.

“It’s been brewing for a while now. We’re nearly done (on an agreement),” Parker (30-2, 21 KO) said. “We’re so close, just need Frank (Warren) to sign the contract and then we’re on. I would love to fight Joe Joyce. He’s standing right here, I’ve always wanted to fight him, he wants to fight me, so let’s get it done.”

“We didn’t spar for a reason, because it’s such a great fight,” Joyce (13-0, 12 KO) added. “It’s going to be made now. It’s almost there. I’m really excited to get the party started, to get in there.”

Previously, the fight had been rumored for June at Wembley. Warren said it would be a stadium fight, but didn’t specify; he may have thought standing in Wembley was specific enough, but we’ll see.

With the two fighters ranked No. 1 and No. 2 by the WBO, it likely will be an official eliminator, with the winner in line to face the Usyk-Joshua 2 winner. That fight is planned for July 23.