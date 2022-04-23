Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou hype potential fight after Fury’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou met in the ring following Fury’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, hyping a potential fight between the two of them in the future.

Fury and Ngannou have both expressed interest in this in the past, and it would definitely be a major event for combat sports if it can get done, which is really questionable but, well, you never know.

“I’m the boxing heavyweight champion, (he’s the) UFC heavyweight champion, he’s in great shape, look at the muscles on him,” Fury said after calling Ngannou over to speak with Bernardo Osuna of ESPN.

“I’m gonna find out who is the baddest motherfucker on the planet,” Ngannou said, saying he’ll be back training in a couple months.

Fury then noted that Ngannou is “good looking” and asked about the size of his penis.

It won’t be an MMA fight, if you’re wondering about that, for many reasons, chiefly the fact that Fury is not chasing an MMA payday against Ngannou, Ngannou is chasing a boxing payday gainst Fury. But their idea isn’t to do a straight boxing match like Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor did in 2017, either.

“This is going to be one very special fight, like never before seen in the history of our sport. We’re not talking two light guys, 140 lbs,” Fury said, taking a little shot at that fight. “I’m 270, he’s 270 lbs, it’s going to be an explosive fight when it happens.”

“It’s going to be a hybrid fight with different type of rules, MMA gloves in the (boxing) ring,” Ngannou said. “Kind of, like, mix it up, do something a little different.”

Some may expect that because they’re heavyweights, Fury vs Ngannou would be even bigger than Mayweather vs McGregor, but it seems unlikely. Fury is not the pay-per-view draw Mayweather was, and Ngannou is not the pay-per-view draw McGregor was. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be huge and make everyone a bunch of money.