Tyson Fury reaffirms plans to retire following knockout win over Dillian Whyte

Following Tyson Fury’s dominant performance over Dillian Whyte, knocking him out in the sixth round of their WBC heavyweight title fight today, Fury spoke to the media afterwards and confirmed that he indeed intends on retiring from boxing and will do other things with his life.

“You’re gonna see me in exhibitions, WWE, movies,” Fury said on his future plans. “Ngannou’s on that list. If I fight again it’ll be an exhibition fights only, wrestling matches, stuff like that. Fun and entertaining, stuff that isn’t nerve wracking, stuff that doesn’t keep you up at night, stuff that’s not gonna get you severe injuries.

“There will always be somebody else, and there will always be somebody else to fight,

Fury continued about a potential fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. “There’s plenty of good heavyweights coming up and time for them to have their time in the sun. And me, this old, bald, fat guy — we’re out. I’ve done enough, I’m very happy with who I am, where I am, what I’ve done. Very, very happy with my career.”

If Fury follows through with this retirement — and to be honest, it sounds as if he’s made a calm, rational decision hearing him speak about it — we certainly wish him all the best in his future endeavors.