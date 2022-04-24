Valdez vs Stevenson, Taylor vs Serrano: How to watch, start time, full boxing schedule for April 28-30, 2022

Thursday, April 28

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Taylor vs Serrano press conference. We’ll have a stream and all that. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Valdez vs Stevenson press conference. We’ll have a stream and all that. BLH will have live coverage.

Friday, April 29

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Taylor vs Serrano weigh-in. We’ll have a stream and all that. BLH will have live coverage.

BT Sport (UK), 2:30 pm ET, Queensberry Promotions Presents: Some Fights. This was meant to be Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley in the main event, but that got bumped up six days to the Fury-Whyte PPV card because they were left wanting for anything. In retrospect, not a great move, since Essuman and Tetley both looked flat and nobody in the building cared about their fight anyway. This card currently has nothing you’d call a “main event,” but it will be on television for sure.

ESPN+ and ESPN2, 4:30 pm ET, Valdez vs Stevenson weigh-in. We’ll have a stream and all that. BLH will have live coverage.

PPV, 11:00 pm ET, Kenzie Morrison vs Hasim Rahman Jr. This is a $30 PPV featuring sons of Tommy Morrison and Hasim Rahman. You can get it on FITE, you can get it on traditional PPV, I think. Honestly, there are worse boxing shows in the world — they’ve got the card filled out with decent matchups on paper, they put in an actual effort to make this kinda interesting — but $30 is a lot of money for guys who are in their 30s and have only ever fought on a club level. It’s sort of a UFC Fight Pass-level show, if that makes sense.

Saturday, April 30

DAZN and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET, Taylor vs Serrano prelims. Reshat Mati and Khalil Coe will be in action, plus either Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Chordale Booker — a really good fight I like a lot — or Galal Yafai vs Miguel Cartagena. For international DAZN purposes, might be better to have Yafai on the main card, but we’ll see what they do. Either way, I’ll be on early for this one because I have interest in Williams-Booker and Yafai’s second pro fight. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Valdez vs Stevenson prelims.

DAZN, 7:30 pm ET, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano. The DAZN and ESPN shows seem to be staggered plenty enough for us all to see both main events at the very least, which is great news, because these are two good, top-level main events that otherwise would have gone head-to-head, and boxing has way too much of that. Taylor and Serrano both have a claim to No. 1 P4P status, it’s the biggest fight in either woman’s career, and Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul have them in the main event at Madison Square Garden proper, not the theater. The undercard is good, too; Liam Smith vs Jessie Vargas is a solid matchup, Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos makes for two undisputed title fights on this card; and either Williams-Booker or Yafai-Cartagena round out a good show. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+ and ESPN, 10:00 pm ET, Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson. The top two guys at 130 lbs, a proper main event for the Top Rank ESPN shows, something that “brand” has really needed of late. Valdez has defied expectations before and is a very good boxer-puncher, but can he hang with Stevenson, who seems to have P4P list potential at age 24, and showed a nastier edge last time out against Jamel Herring? It’s a terrific matchup. It’s the sort of thing we ask for all the time, and now we’re getting it. Keyshawn Davis, a top prospect at 135/140, will also return, as will Nico Ali Walsh, a top grandson of Muhammad Ali. BLH will have live coverage.