Rolando Romero promises to give Gervonta Davis the ‘walk down of hell’, says Devin Haney has weak genetic makeup

During a video interview with Rolando Romero, who is scheduled to take on Gervonta Davis on a May 28th Showtime PPV, Romero doesn’t shy away from he prediction of a swift knockout of Tank, saying he doesn’t expect the fight to go past the opening round.

“It’s personal. I want to fuck his face up because I don’t like the way he looks,” Romero said. “I don’t like the way he looks, I don’t like the way he acts, I don’t like what he represents. I’m gonna fuck Tank up from Round 1 non-stop, and he’s gonna get knocked out in one round.

“He’s not gonna hit me because his arms are short as fuck, he looks like a T-Rex...I’m gonna walk him down, it’s gonna be the walk down of hell.”

Romero was then asked for his thoughts on the upcoming undisputed lightweight unification between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney.

“Look, Devin Haney is an inferior brain,” Romero said. “He should just retire boxing before he really gets hurt by somebody because he has a weak genetic makeup and his jaw is very suspect.”

Romero has done a good job playing the role of antagonist in the sport of boxing over the past few years, but the time is fast approaching where he’s going to have to back up his talk inside the ring.