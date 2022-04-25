Well, if you thought Dillian Whyte was going to take his stoppage loss to Tyson Fury gracefully, you can abandon all hope right now. Speaking to Sky Sports about his knockout loss to Fury,

Whyte says he was hurt with a clean punch but then says it was actually a push from Fury that caused him to hit his head off the canvas which forced the stoppage. Whyte believes it was an illegal tactic used by Fury and a terrible job from the referee, as he believes Fury is allowed to get away with a lot of dirty tactics.

“The uppercut landed, I was buzzed,” Whyte said. “But obviously when I was trying to regather my senses and he proper full on pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal. This ain’t wrestling, this is boxing. But as usual they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it. I should’ve been allowed extra time to recover and carry on fighting.

“He pushed me and then he went to the referee ‘don’t let the fight carry on.’ It’s like, referee ain’t doing his job. Okay, I got caught. No doubt about it, I got caught, good shot — I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut. He’s a bit taller than me so obviously he landed his at range.

“I was hurt, I didn’t go straight down — I was hurt, I was trying to get my sense together, and then he full on two-handed pushed me. It wasn’t like a one arm thing, he two-handed push me and I fell over and hit my head. Terrible job from the referee but it is what it is.

“I should have had time to recover, I should have had time to go back to my corner but, I don’t know, Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things. He said he’ll retire, I hope he doesn’t retire ‘cause I want another go.”

Whyte would continue by saying that he’s still got a lot left in the tank and that he’s not the type to want to walk away from boxing off a loss or a poor performance, so we can expect to see him come again.