Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum, Jamel Herring vs Jamaine Ortiz official for May 21st

As expected, Las Vegas’ Resorts World Event Center will host a May 21st Top Rank doubleheader. Janibek Alimkhanuly faces Danny Dignum for the WBO interim middleweight title in the main event, while former super featherweight champion Jamel Herring returns to lightweight to face unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz.

JUST ANNOUNCED



TR is headed back to @ResortsWorldLV as @QazaqStyle & @JamelHerring return in the special doubleheader. #JanibekDignum | MAY 21 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/JiEK6YU0gB — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 25, 2022

We’ve been over Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KO) vs. Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KO), which should see the fast-rising Kazakh greatly favored over his unproven foe, so just enjoy the press release quotes before we get into the other fight.

Alimkhanuly said, “Demetrius Andrade and Jaime Munguia avoided fighting me, so I give Danny Dignum a lot of credit for stepping up to the plate. I will show the entire world true ‘Qazaq Style’ on May 21, and I will leave the ring as the WBO Interim middleweight champion. While the division’s top names are avoiding me, they won’t be able to run forever. I can’t wait to put on a spectacular showing at Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Dignum said, “I am absolutely buzzing to be fighting Janibek for the WBO Interim middleweight world title. It’s a dream come true to be headlining a show in Las Vegas. All the sacrifice over the years has been worth it to get to this point. I’m very confident in my ability and will be coming to Resorts World to win that title.”

Herring (23-3, 11 KO), 36, doesn’t face an easy assignment in his return to 135. Ortiz (15-0-1, 8 KO) battled Joseph Adorno to a draw in one of 2021’s best under-the-radar fights and looked solid in last February’s ShoBox main event victory over Nahir Albright. This should give us a good idea of where “Semper Fi” stands in the division; if this ends up being a misguided venture, Ortiz will let us know in a hurry.

Herring said, “I’m happy to be back, starting the new year with a fresh start. A lot has changed since I was last in the ring. I am working with a new trainer, Manny Robles, and returning to the lightweight division for this upcoming fight. I’m optimistic that a victory here will place me back in the title picture at either lightweight or junior lightweight.”

Ortiz said, “Jamel Herring is a tremendous fighter with an impeccable resume, and I have all the respect in the world for what he’s accomplished, but on May 21, he’s stepping into my ring in my weight class, and I will show him – and the entire world – why I’m the future at 135 pounds. What you saw in February against Nahir Albright is simply a preview of what’s to come. We’ve only scratched the surface. I’m looking forward to adding more titles to my own resume as I climb the ladder in 2022.”