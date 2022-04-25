Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne, Jason Moloney vs Aston Palicte reportedly join Kambosos-Haney

It’s looking as though George Kambosos Jr’s June 5th undisputed title fight against Devin Haney won’t have a particularly strong supporting cast. Dan Rafael reports that the show will feature Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, and the latest from Irish light heavyweight prospect Joe Ward.

Even by bounce-back opponent standards, Fa (19-1, 10 KO) vs. Browne (30-3, 26 KO) is some dire matchmaking. The 43-year-old “Big Daddy” hasn’t accomplished anything of note since stopping Ruslan Chagaev six years ago and got thrashed by former footballer Paul Gallen two fight back; bit of a step back for a guy who gave Joseph Parker a decent fight last time out.

Moloney (23-2, 18 KO) vs. Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KO) is a bit better on paper, though that’s not saying much. Palicte fought Donnie Nietes to a draw in a 2018 super flyweight title fight, but suffered consecutive losses to Kazuto Ioka (understandable) and 15-9-1 journeyman Renz Rosia (less so) not long after. He’s since won three straight over limited opposition in his native Philippines, while Moloney sits at 2-0 since getting trucked by Naoya Inoue two years back.

Moloney’s #2 in the WBC bantamweight rankings behind Nawaphon Kaikanha, who’s scheduled to fight an 0-1 opponent this Saturday and who’s beaten just one man with a winning record in his last five appearances. My guess is that he’ll be taking that route to another potential title shot, as the capable Rau’shee Warren sits above him in the WBO top five.

Ward (7-1, 4 KO) is already 1-0 this year after stopping Oscar Riojas three weeks back.