It’s Tuesday, so we’re back with the latest edition of Prophets of Goom, our new podcast here at Bad Left Hook featuring John Hansen and myself, Scott Christ, discussing what’s coming up, what just happened, and what’s going on around the boxing world.

This week, we’ve got plenty to preview, with Valdez-Stevenson and Taylor-Serrano both coming on Saturday, plus Tyson Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte, Fury’s future in and/or out of boxing, two other cards from last week, and news bits on MTK Global, Floyd Mayweather in Dubai, and some recently announced bouts.

As always, thanks for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:05:18 Valdez vs Stevenson preview

Valdez vs Stevenson preview 0:19:12 Taylor vs Serrano preview

Taylor vs Serrano preview 0:36:05 Intermission: Crowdsourced duck filth

Intermission: Crowdsourced duck filth 0:42:58 Fury vs Whyte breakdown

Fury vs Whyte breakdown 0:47:06 Will Tyson Fury retire? Ngannou fight? WWE?

Will Tyson Fury retire? Ngannou fight? WWE? 0:56:45 What can bring Fury back to boxing proper?

What can bring Fury back to boxing proper? 1:00:38 Golden Boy Thursday: Diaz vs Gesta and Ernie Marquez, The People’s Champion

Golden Boy Thursday: Diaz vs Gesta and Ernie Marquez, The People’s Champion 1:07:34 Probellum: Butler vs Sultan, Casimero and the WBO

Probellum: Butler vs Sultan, Casimero and the WBO 1:11:16 News: RIP MTK Global, Zurdo Ramirez, Helipad Floyd, Akhmadaliev vs Rios, Joyce vs Parker

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are now on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps. You can also directly download the MP3 here.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.