Following Tyson Fury’s latest knockout performance, this time taking care of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, there’s a lot of speculation as to what could come next for Fury. Fury has come out to say that he intends on retiring from professional boxing, but also added in the fact that he does have interest in a fight against UFC’s Francis Ngannou. That prospective matchup has had some rumblings for a little while now, but it looks like both fighters are pushing to make it happen.

Ngannou has reciprocated the interest in taking on Fury, and just yesterday on The MMA Hour said he’s more confident than not that he’ll be standing opposite of Fury by next year.

“We both want this fight, that’s clear, and we respect each other. Probably next year it will happen. I think it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of our promotions, but we will sort this out at some point. I would say there’s a 70 percent chance my next opponent is Tyson Fury. On his side, I would say 90 percent against me.”

Obviously all of this is largely dependent on the business between both sides to be worked out, and in proposed cross code matches like this it’s never easy, but if there’s money to be made there’s usually the will to get to it.