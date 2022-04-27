Alycia Baumgardner vs Hyun Mi Choi unification targeted for summer

It’s looking more and more like we’ll have an undisputed super featherweight champion by the end of the year. Jake Donovan reports that Eddie Hearn intends to stage a unification match between WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner and WBA champion Hyun Mi Choi this coming summer.

This one’s got a bit of a history. Matchroom signed Choi (17-0-1, 4 KO) back in 2020 with the intention of pitting her against then-WBC titlist Terri Harper, only for “Belter” to once again aggravate her oft-injured hand. This left Choi to stay busy against journeywoman Simone Aparecida da Silva, while Harper returned to action against Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KO) and suffered a nasty knockout defeat.

Baumgardner’s since cruised past Edith Soledad Matthysse and engaged in a lengthy social media spat with IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer, who’s almost assuredly next in line for the winner.

As for where/when this fight will end up, Matchroom does have Usyk-Joshua 2 penciled in for July. Could be a solid piece of the supporting cast.