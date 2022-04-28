Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz set for August 13th in Los Angeles

After years of teasing, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz are finally set to trade hands. Ruiz Sr. tells ESPN KnockOut that the pair will meet at The Arena Formerly Known as Staples Center on August 13th.

No word as to whether it’ll be a PPV, but as Scott has said, it’s a safe bet.

News broke earlier this month that Ruiz (34-2, 22 KO) had signed to fight Tyrone Spong in a July 16th Triller main event. Soon after, it came to light that Ruiz had already signed to face Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO), prompting Triller to push the Spong fight back until after “King Kong” got his shot.

I’m still a bit flabbergasted as to how the entire negotiation with Triller went by without anyone pointing out that Ruiz had an existing contract. Ryan Kavanaugh never ceases to amaze me.

In any event, it’s a strong matchup. Both of them need a big win to prove they still belong among the heavyweight elite; between the inactivity and disappointing performances, Ruiz’s career since his historic upset of Anthony Joshua could best be summarized with the sound of a deflating balloon, while Ortiz needed an impressive comeback to get by Charles Martin earlier this year.

Let’s just hope we don’t have to pay too much to watch these two husky lads pummel each other.