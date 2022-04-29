Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will take to the scales today, one day out from their undisputed lightweight championship fight in the main event at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor (20-0, 6 KO) is the defending champion, but actually a slight underdog on the books, with Serrano (42-1-1, 36 KO) the mild favorite. But it’s really a pick’em fight, with good arguments to be made on either side.

The undercard will feature Liam Smith vs Jessie Vargas in a 12-round junior middleweight bout; another undisputed championship fight as Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos at 168 lbs; Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker; Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai; and more.

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage including round-by-round for Taylor vs Serrano on Saturday, April 30, starting at 4:30 pm ET for the preliminary bouts and 7:30 pm ET for the main card.