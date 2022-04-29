Who wins Taylor vs Serrano? Predictions, preview, analysis for the historic fight

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set for the biggest, most-hyped women’s boxing matchup of all time on Saturday night, when the two meet in a DAZN main event from the legendary Madison Square Garden.

Taylor (20-0, 6 KO) comes in the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, and Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO) a seven-division titleholder who has fought tooth and nail over a 13-year pro career to reach this point.

So who wins the matchup of the master boxer and the heavy hitter?

Scott Christ (16-9)

This is a great, great fight, not just because they’re two top pound-for-pound fighters, but the style matchup is the type that can make some great action. Serrano is one of the two best punchers in women’s boxing (along with Savannah Marshall), and Taylor is a technician with few rivals, but also one who is perfectly willing to mix it up, and can be dragged into that sort of fight.

That could lead to Serrano bashing Taylor up; she’s a better puncher than Tasha Jonas or Delfine Persoon, but 135 is a heavy weight for Amanda, too, and Taylor may be physically stronger than her, even able to bully Serrano a bit — just physically, not through any big punching power. Put the seven division titleholder thing aside a moment, too, because Taylor is technically a few levels above everyone Serrano has ever fought, even the better opponents.

I think it’s going to be rugged, I think it’s going to be grueling, and I think it’s going to be exciting and debatable in the end. We’ll see a rematch, and people will want it. Taylor SD-10

Wil Esco (19-6)

This has been the fight to make in women’s boxing for a couple years now and really the only one I’ve had a striking interest in. We often discuss how limited the talent pool is in women’s boxing but here we have two genuine talents who will be duking it out. I’m not going to go too overboard in my analysis here because looking at the style matchup, I just think Serrano has the edge when it comes to power and ferocity and I don’t think Taylor is that much better of a technical fighter to offset those things. I’m not certain Taylor has anything to truly hurt Serrano, and I think Taylor ends up feeling the applied pressure from Serrano more than she has from any other fighter before.

I fully expect Katie Taylor to be game for this fight, but I think Serrano’s desire and passion sets her apart and that she’ll land the more telling punches that are easy to see. Serrano won’t be coming into this fight dancing around, so it will give Taylor plenty of opportunities to exchange which should make for some fun viewing, but I think Serrano just has more dog in her which will carry the fight. Serrano UD-10

John Hansen (21-4)

If only we’d passed the Equal Rights Amendment, or even just a limited alternative that only abolished the WBC. Then women wouldn’t be systematically oppressed to two-thirds the ring time of male boxers, and this would be a much easier call.

In a 12-round fight with three-minute rounds, I think Amanda Serrano would eventually get a stoppage through attrition or a heavy shot against a fatigued Taylor. That isn’t going to happen in a 10-round fight with two-minute rounds, though.

Can Katie Taylor take six or more rounds on two or more scorecards? It’s certainly possible. She’s looked very vulnerable against Tasha Jonas and Firuza Sharipova, though. It’s that last fight in particular that makes me think she might not have enough left to take the decision on Saturday. But, I wouldn’t wager much pretend money on it.

It’s not too late to do something about the WBC, for anyone that wants to join my political action committee. If you’re like me, and you don’t want your children to grow up in a world where anyone dreams of being “the absolute best B______weight fighter,” it’s time to work together, start lobbying elected officials, and fight to make a change. Serrano UD-10

Patrick Stumberg (19-6)

It’s unquestionably true that aggressive body punchers have given Taylor her toughest fights to date, but it’s also true that none of them managed to officially beat her. Taylor’s speed, timing, and shot placement allow her to hold her own on the inside, and while Serrano’s a step above the likes of Delfine Persoon and Tasha Jonas as far as overall ability, the fact that her best work came below 135 suggests that she won’t be able to physically bully Taylor with that sort of ease.

She’ll still do enough damage to rack up some rounds, but she’s outclassed at a distance and leaves herself open enough in the pocket for Taylor’s rapid-fire combinations to keep her in the fight. Expect her to be a casualty of the idiotic 10x2 setup; without enough time to get some proper attrition going, she comes up short on the scorecards thanks to Taylor’s eye-catching offense. Taylor SD-10

Quick Picks

Liam Smith vs Jessie Vargas

Scott: Smith UD-12

Wil: Smith UD-12

John: Smith UD-12

Patrick: Smith UD-12

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos

Scott: Cederroos SD-10

Wil: Cederroos UD-10

John: Crews-Dezurn UD-10

Patrick: Crews-Dezurn UD-10

Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker

Scott: Booker UD-10

Wil: Williams TKO-8

John: Williams TKO-7

Patrick: Williams TKO-7

