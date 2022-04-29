Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson are just over 24 hours away from their big 130 lb unification fight on ESPN, and the two titleholders will weigh in today from Las Vegas ahead of the fight.

The stream starts at 4:40 pm ET, and updates will come here, in case you can’t watch live:

Valdez (30-0, 23 KO) is a pretty notable underdog according to the oddsmakers, with Stevenson (17-0, 9 KO), who has seemed destined for greatness and certainly been pushed like he is, a clear if not wildly overwhelming favorite.

The undercard will feature a return for another young fighter who seems to be a possible pound-for-pound star in the making, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis, plus middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali. (Have you heard this?)

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage including round-by-round for Valdez vs Stevenson on Saturday, April 30, starting at 10:00 pm ET.