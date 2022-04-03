During a video interview captured by Fight Hype, unified lightweight titleholder George Kambosos Jr discusses his upcoming undisputed unification with Devin Haney and why he’s extremely confident he’ll be prepared to come out on top. Kambosos says he doesn’t view Haney as the most dangerous fighter he has or could’ve faced while saying he’s been long preparing for this fight.

Kambosos on the style matchup against Haney being much different than against Teofimo Lopez, and whether that could hinder his performance

“I think he plays more into my hands,” Kambosos said. “We’ve seen in his last three fights, especially in the Linares fight and the Jojo Diaz fight — he thinks he’s a defensive fighter but gets caught, he gets caught a lot. There’s a lot of holes there so it’s gonna play right into my game. The pressure, the output that I have, the speed, the power, the explosiveness that I have, I’m really in my prime right now. I don’t feel like I was in my prime in the Lopez fight, I feel like I’ve really come into my prime now.

“I believe he will run, he’ll run for his life when he feels the power. And when it comes to his defensive skills, I don’t think they’re that great. In his mind he might think they’re great but we’ve seen it, he’s been hurt before, he’s been wobbled, he’s been rocked. And these guys, they’re way out of their prime or featherweights. So when a natural lightweight in his prime hits him clean and hits him multiple times, that’s when I’m excited to see how he reacts.”

On if he views Haney as big of a threat as Lopez

“Look, every fighter is a threat and you got to respect them all, but I just see the holes. I see more holes in Devin Haney than I did with the Lopez fight. I knew the Lopez fight, with his style and the size and the punching power he has, and that kind of tricky style he has as well where he can put you out at any time — I saw more danger in that fight. Really, I saw more danger in the Lomachenko fight.

“But, again, Haney is a good fighter, he’s got his style, but we see the holes. We’ve seen the holes for a long time and I’ve been looking at these guys for many years. I’ve got notes on all these guys as I was a rising contender. So we know what we have to do in this fight. We’re very excited, can’t wait.”