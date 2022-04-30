Taylor vs Serrano: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, odds, running order, full card info

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano is finally here, with the main event headlining tonight on DAZN from Madison Square Garden, fighting for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight championship in an historic night for women’s boxing and boxing in general.

We’ll have live coverage beginning at 4:30 pm ET for the prelims and then continuing at 7:30 pm ET for the main card. All updates including round-by-round for the main event plus highlights, live results, and more will come in this stream:

Taylor is actually the underdog in the fight, which is the first time in her pro career that’s happened. DraftKings Sportsbook have the Irish superstar listed at +115, with Amanda Serrano at -140. This is still about as close as a big boxing main event ever gets from the oddsmakers, evidence that it’s an intriguing fight with good arguments on both sides.

Along with Taylor vs Serrano, the main card features a heated grudge match between Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith at 154 lbs; another undisputed championship bout between Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos at super middleweight; and Olympic gold medalist Gal Yafai in his second pro fight, taking on Miguel Cartagena in a flyweight bout.

Don’t sleep on the prelims, either. Along with prospects Reshat Mati, Syke Nicolson, and Khalil Coe, there’s a really good middleweight matchup between Austin “Ammo” Williams and Chordale Booker, with both looking to use this as a step toward something bigger.

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 4:30 pm ET)

Austin Williams (10-0, 8 KO) vs Chordale Booker (17-0, 7 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Reshat Mati (11-0, 7 KO) vs Joe Eli Hernandez (12-1, 10 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Skye Nicolson (2-0, 0 KO) vs Shanecqua Paisley Davis (3-1, 0 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Khalil Coe (2-0-1, 2 KO) vs William Langston (6-2, 4 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 7:30 pm ET)